iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.47

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 6899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 226,918 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 319,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

