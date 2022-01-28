iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,342. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.33 and its 200 day moving average is $289.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

