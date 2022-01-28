iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.33. 973,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,135,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.