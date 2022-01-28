iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.05 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

