iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

