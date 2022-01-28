iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.