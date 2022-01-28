Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 504,208 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 300.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

