Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 504,208 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 300.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.