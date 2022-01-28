iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the third quarter worth $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISPC opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on iSpecimen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.