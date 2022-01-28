Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 21.02% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITQ. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,815,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,852,000.

Shares of ITQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,314. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

