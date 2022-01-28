ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 112 ($1.51) on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.12.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.