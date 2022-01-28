IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

