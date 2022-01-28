J D Wetherspoon (JDW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW):

1/19/2022 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/19/2022 – J D Wetherspoon had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/5/2022 – J D Wetherspoon was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($22.26).

J D Wetherspoon stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 882.90 ($11.91). The company had a trading volume of 223,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,439. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 905.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.13).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

