Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Down 69.0% in January

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JCIC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

