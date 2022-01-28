Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.50 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will earn $23.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,870,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

