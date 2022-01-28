Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires 600,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. comScore makes up approximately 1.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.97% of comScore worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

