Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $2,580.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,810.20 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,844.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,823.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

