Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,564 shares during the quarter. Zovio accounts for about 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 4.34% of Zovio worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,227. Zovio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

