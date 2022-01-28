Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Grows Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.17% of DermTech worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in DermTech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,373. The company has a market cap of $319.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

