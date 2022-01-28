Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its holdings in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 1.48% of SRAX worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.77. 145,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,775. SRAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

