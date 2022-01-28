Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 4.24% of Hudson Global worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

HSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 21,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

