Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.78% of TELA Bio worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 618,536 shares of company stock worth $7,439,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TELA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

