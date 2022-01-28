Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. CEVA makes up approximately 1.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.31% of CEVA worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 1,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a PE ratio of -252.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

