James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.64

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.64 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 285.90 ($3.86). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.89), with a volume of 77,787 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £659.06 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 535.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

