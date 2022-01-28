JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,310 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.10% of JD.com worth $97,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. AXA S.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JD.com by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.