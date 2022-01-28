JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/19/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 285 ($3.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($22.26).

12/23/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($4.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 187 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.84. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,737,182.95).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

