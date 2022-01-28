JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/19/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 285 ($3.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($22.26).
- 12/23/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($4.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.64) price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 187 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.84. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18).
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,737,182.95).
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.