Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €30.50 ($34.66) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.06 ($33.02).

CS opened at €28.14 ($31.98) on Friday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.25 and a 200-day moving average of €24.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

