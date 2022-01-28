Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Sage Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

