Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vodafone Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 95,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.