Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Frontline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.59 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

