Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

