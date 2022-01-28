Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SIGNA Sports United N.V.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $7.31 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

