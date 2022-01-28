Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on 3M’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

MMM opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $168.01 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

