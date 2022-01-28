Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GasLog Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for GasLog Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

