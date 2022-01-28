Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MonotaRO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About MonotaRO
MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
