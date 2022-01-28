Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MonotaRO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 96,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

