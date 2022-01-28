Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SURVF)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.17 during trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

