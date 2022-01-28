Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

