JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of JELD-WEN worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

