Jobchain Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $61,258.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,169,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

