JOE Hits Market Cap of $175.43 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, JOE has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $175.43 million and $47.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.84 or 0.06466773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.03 or 0.99964063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00051292 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 160,920,406 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.