John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,200. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.