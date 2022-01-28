John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $294,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.