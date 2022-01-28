John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.