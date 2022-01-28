John Bernard Payne Acquires 9,122 Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director John Bernard Payne purchased 9,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $22,805.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bernard Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, John Bernard Payne purchased 46 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $115.00.

ZIVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.