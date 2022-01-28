Johns Hopkins University Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 849,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,081,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.86. 23,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.05 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

