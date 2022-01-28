Johns Hopkins University Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 0.2% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 145,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

