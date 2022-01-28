Johns Hopkins University Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 23.9% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $293,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $159.09. 223,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,861. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

