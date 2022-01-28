Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.75 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

NYSE JCI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

