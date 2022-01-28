Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $81.42 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.