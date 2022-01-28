JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.67 ($20.08).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a one year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

