JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 101,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.71. 269,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,216,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a market capitalization of $424.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

